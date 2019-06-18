Jets expected to add Phil Savage to new front office

Phil Savage is back in an NFL front office.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the former Cleveland Browns GM is expected to join the New York Jets personnel staff, per sources informed of the decision. Savage's role is not yet clear, but barring a snag, an announcement is expected this week, per Rapoport.
After his stint as the Browns GM and three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Savage worked as the Senior Bowl Executive Director from 2012-2018, where he helped select the prospects and run the event, a vital part of the pre-draft process.
Savage left the Senior Bowl last year for a chance to be the GM of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football, which folded before the end of its first season.
The hire of Savage marks a key addition for Douglas as he surrounds himself with familiar faces that can bolster the Jets' scouting department.