Jets escape costly defeat after scoring on late turnover

Notes: Jones, who entered the game leading the AFC with 1,144 rushing yards, finished with 78 yards on 20 carries. ... Jets linebacker Vernon Gholston, the No. 6 overall pick, was inactive for the first time. ... Jets safety Eric Smith played for the first time in seven weeks after suffering three head injuries in four games. ... Bills rookie wide receiver James Hardy left early in the first quarter with an injured left knee and didn't return. Jauron was unsure of the severity of the injury but said, "We'll have to remain optimistic."