Jets end Dolphins' playoff aspirations with victory

Published: Dec 29, 2013 at 09:20 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the scramble for the AFC's final wild-card berth Sunday by the New York Jets, who thrived in the role of spoilers against their archrivals and won 20-7.

Geno Smith led three long scoring drives, ran for a touchdown and threw for 190 yards, while two interceptions by rookie Dee Milliner and one by 35-year-old Ed Reed prevented a Miami comeback.

The Dolphins (8-8) squandered a shot at their first playoff berth since 2008 by losing their final two games. It was a dismal end to a roller-coaster season that included a four-game losing streak, a bullying scandal that drew national scrutiny, and a December surge that briefly left the Dolphins in control of their playoff destiny.

The Jets (8-8) will sit out the postseason themselves for the third year in a row under Rex Ryan, whose future is in doubt.

