Jets embracing Ryan's aggressive mentality in upstate N.Y.

» The Jets still have significant questions at wide receiver. They are going to need a solid group, whether Sanchez or Kellen Clemens ends up as the starting QB. The receivers will not offer much help to the young QBs in the huddle or on the field as they all work to learn the system. Jerricho Cotchery looked pretty good at practice and is their go-to guy. He may be underrated as a route runner and receiver, but I still like him more as a second option. Chansi Stuckey is working as the No. 2 WR and flashes quickness and an ability to separate. Yet I would still rather see him as the No. 3 WR in the slot. Hopefully David Clowney will look better as camp goes on but an upgrade via a trade (especially Braylon Edwards or Brandon Marshall) would help this group.