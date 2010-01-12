Jets' Edwards on probation after no-contest disorderly conduct plea

Published: Jan 12, 2010 at 05:04 AM

CLEVELAND -- New York Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards has been placed on probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor aggravated disorderly conduct.

Punter survives scare

Steve Weatherford said

he'll be OK to punt for the Jets on Sunday after a

rapid heartbeat forced him

to miss last weekend's

AFC wild-card victory over the Bengals. **More ...**

» Jets RB Washington expects 2010 return

Edwards was in court Tuesday after he initially pleaded not guilty in November to misdemeanor assault after he was accused of punching a man outside a downtown nightclub.

Judge Michelle Earley gave Edwards a suspended 180-day jail sentence and fined him $1,000. Edwards' probation will be inactive, which means he will not have to report to a probation officer.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver was traded to the Jets two days after he was accused of punching a friend of NBA star LeBron James on Oct. 5.

Edwards was expected to return to the Jets' facility later Tuesday. The Jets will visit the San Diego Chargers for an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday.

