Jets draft Wake Forest S Josh Bush in 6th round

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have selected Wake Forest safety Josh Bush in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Bush was an all-ACC selection last season as a fifth-year senior for the Demon Deacons after moving from cornerback to safety and had six interceptions. He'll add depth to the Jets' secondary, which needed help with LaRon Landry and Eric Smith as the team's only experienced safeties.
The Jets had two more sixth-rounders - Nos. 202 and 203 overall - and two seventh-round picks Saturday.
New York drafted North Carolina defensive end Quinton Coples in the first round Thursday, and took Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill in the second round Friday and Arkansas State linebacker Demario Davis in the third.