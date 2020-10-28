Around the NFL

Jets DL Quinnen Williams on trade rumors: 'Just don't look at it, just don't read it'

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the New York Jets have made a series of minor trades in recent weeks, the bigger fish are swimming around waiting to see if they're the next to be shipped to a new pond.

One of the notable names in the rumor mill is former first-round pick ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿.

Despite contradictory reports that the Jets may or may not be considering trading Williams, the defensive lineman told SiriusXM College Sports Radio that he blocks out all the noise.

"Honestly, I just don't read it, man," he said. "Just don't look at it, just don't read it. You just don't really listen to it, just don't really pay it any attention, man. Cause like I said, I gotta go out there every single day. I can't control being traded. I can't control being not traded. So it's like, I can't control being cut, released or anything like that. I can control what I can control, and that's going out there every Sunday, every day, during practice, putting my best foot forward, working hard and just trying to be the best player I know I can be and the best player that I am."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that it would take much more than the rumored second-round pick for the Jets to consider trading Williams. Per Rapoport, it's more of a question of "How many second-rounders?"

Whether or not a team is willing to pay a hefty price -- or that demand comes down -- remains to be seen as we approach the Nov. 3 trade deadline. 

Williams was selected third overall in 2019, but by former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, not current GM Joe Douglas.

The defensive tackle leads Gang Green with three sacks and has 28 tackles -- five for loss -- with five QB hits in seven games this season.

Related Content

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice and defensive end Danielle Hunter had successful neck surgery. Here are more injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Cincinnati Bengals to trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks

Longtime Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest.  
news

Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week. Ian Rapoport reports that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown. 
news

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry rebut notion QB is better without Odell Beckham Jr.

Is Baker Mayfield better without Odell Beckham Jr.? Browns wideout Jarvis Landry says that notion is not true.
news

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield among Players of the Week

Following a thrilling comeback victory over the Seahawks, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hauled in NFC weekly honors, while Browns QB Baker Mayfield's huge Sunday netted him AFC acclaim. 
news

Cowboys inform Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley they'll be released if Dallas can't trade them Wed.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't done shedding veteran defensive players. After trading ﻿Everson Griffen﻿ to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick on Tuesday, the Cowboys plan to move on from two more defensive players. 
news

Bengals tell disgruntled Carlos Dunlap to stay home as team tries to trade DE

The Cincinnati Bengals told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work as the team sorts out his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Lamar Jackson, Ravens backfield 'a tough nut to crack'

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is still searching for answers to stopping QB Lamar Jackson and their dynamic rushing attack. 
news

NFL world celebrates L.A. Dodgers' World Series win

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champion and many in the NFL world joined in celebrating the end of the Dodgers' long wait of hoisting another World Series trophy.  
news

Green Bay Packers pledge $250,000 to nonprofits in support of racial equality, social justice

The Packers donated five social justice grants of $50,000 each to organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL