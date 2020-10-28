Jets DL Quinnen Williams on trade rumors: 'Just don't look at it, just don't read it'

As the New York Jets have made a series of minor trades in recent weeks, the bigger fish are swimming around waiting to see if they're the next to be shipped to a new pond.

One of the notable names in the rumor mill is former first-round pick ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿.

Despite contradictory reports that the Jets may or may not be considering trading Williams, the defensive lineman told SiriusXM College Sports Radio that he blocks out all the noise.

"Honestly, I just don't read it, man," he said. "Just don't look at it, just don't read it. You just don't really listen to it, just don't really pay it any attention, man. Cause like I said, I gotta go out there every single day. I can't control being traded. I can't control being not traded. So it's like, I can't control being cut, released or anything like that. I can control what I can control, and that's going out there every Sunday, every day, during practice, putting my best foot forward, working hard and just trying to be the best player I know I can be and the best player that I am."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that it would take much more than the rumored second-round pick for the Jets to consider trading Williams. Per Rapoport, it's more of a question of "How many second-rounders?"

Whether or not a team is willing to pay a hefty price -- or that demand comes down -- remains to be seen as we approach the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Williams was selected third overall in 2019, but by former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, not current GM Joe Douglas.