Jets, DL John Franklin-Meyers agree to 4-year, $55M extension 

Published: Oct 07, 2021 at 10:20 PM
If New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers wants to do a little extra spending on his team's trip to London this weekend, he'll certainly have the means to do so.

Franklin-Meyers and the Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension for $55 million with $30.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's a huge payday for the 25-year-old and a nod to him being a focal point of the future for Gang Green.

In his third season with New York, Franklin-Myers has already started a career-high four games and has tallied three sacks, a forced fumble and 15 tackles.

Franklin-Myers and the Jets face the Falcons on Sunday in London.

