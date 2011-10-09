Jets deny report that receivers complained about offense

New York Jets fans who are disgruntled with the team's offense might not be alone in their dissatisfaction.
Wide receivers Santonio Holmes, Plaxico Burress and Derrick Mason individually have met with coach Rex Ryan this season to voice their displeasure with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's system, the New York Daily News reported, citing sources.
The report didn't specify when each player met with Ryan, but the Jets later issued a statement denying it.
"The New York Jets deny a report this morning that wide receivers Plaxico Burress, Santonio Holmes and Derrick Mason have gone to head coach Rex Ryan individually in the past few weeks to question offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's system," read the statement, which the Jets released Sunday, before their AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots.
NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Sunday that the players' frustration is palpable, but Jets are trying to manage the situation as best they can.
After dropping last Sunday night's game to the Baltimore Ravens, several Jets spoke out on the state of the offense.
"Obviously, there's things that have to change," Mason said after the game, according to the Daily News. "There's some cracks. And don't nobody really want to identify the cracks. Until we identify the cracks, we're going to keep having the same problems. Whenever somebody wants to seal up the cracks, then we'll continue to move forward as an offense."
Holmes also highlighted the need for offensive adjustments.
"We got to do a better job of running the football," Holmes said, according to the Daily News. "That will be the key to jump-starting our offense ... We definitely have to focus more on what we have to do running the ball and get the ball in the hands of the playmakers. Give our guy (Sanchez) a little bit of time so he can deliver the ball to the guys that can make plays for us."