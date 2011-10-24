Jets define season with second-half comeback; Week 7 notes

» I loved that Cam Newton keeps getting better, not letting a poor performance last week affect him going forward. The Redskins have a good defense but the Newton-led Panthers were able to control the game, doing whatever they needed. The rookie QB was accurate with the ball and made smart decisions, knowing when to run and when to make a play with his arm. Nothing has fazed him all year -- not unique coverages, fronts or pressures. If he has a bad throw or a poor series, he just goes on to the next play. What the Panthers have done in terms of scheme with Newton also makes it difficult for teams to prepare for the different style of plays. Playing this offense with just one week to get ready is a huge challenge. Teams will have to spend time in the offseason to really understand the best way to handle what the multi-dimensional Newton brings.