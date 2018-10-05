Around the NFL

Jets DC Kacy Rodgers dealing with serious illness

Published: Oct 05, 2018 at 07:29 AM
Herbie Teope

The New York Jets are without defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers for an undetermined amount time.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the end of his Friday news conference that Rodgers is currently dealing with what Bowles categorized as a "serious" illness.

"Coach Rodgers couldn't do his interviews today because he is ill of a nature we can't discuss right now," Bowles announced, via the Jets' official website. "We'll see going forward where he is, and go from there, so he won't be here today and he was not at practice."

Rodgers will not coach in Sunday's game, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. For now, Rodgers' well-being was at the top of Bowles' mind.

"He's a tough guy," Bowles said. "It's a serious thing."

Bowles informed the team of Rodgers' illness during the Friday morning team meeting, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reported.

The 49-year-old Rodgers and Bowles are close friends, and their relationship has grown from working together on different teams over the past decade.

The two men served together on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff from 2005 to 2007, and then with the Miami Dolphins from 2008 to 2011.

Bowles became the Jets head coach in 2015, and hired Rodgers as the defensive coordinator.

