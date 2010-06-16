Jets DB Revis, coach Ryan clear air over contract-related protest

Notes: Jason Taylor received a warm welcome after the former Dolphins star had a contentious relationship with Jets fans during his years in Miami. He shook hands with several of them and signed a banner. ... Ryan said he's taking vacation by cruising the Baltic Sea with his family and in-laws. ... After making personal seat licenses available at a reduced rate to the general public Wednesday, Matt Higgins, the Jets' executive vice president for business operations, said the team had its largest sales day ever -- over 1,000 sold. "We landed on the right price," Higgins said. "Judging by the tremendous response in the last four days, it has been consistently overwhelming."