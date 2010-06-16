Jets DB Revis, coach Ryan clear air over contract-related protest

The New York Jets coach and All-Pro cornerback spoke for about an hour Tuesday afternoon in an effort to "get on the same page" before his contract situation gets out of hand.
"It was a normal talk," Revis said Wednesday after the team practiced at the New Meadowlands Stadium. "He just wanted to make sure I felt OK with everything that was going on and we could move on from here."
Mangold 'disappointed'
Nick Mangold's patience is wearing thin. The Jets' center has been practicing at the team's mandatory minicamp, but he is unhappy with the lack of progress in his contract negotiations.
Revis sat out a few plays in Monday's first practice because he was lightheaded, but added that the contract negotiations played a part in him sitting. Ryan was unaware of the mini-protest until the media informed him, which upset the coach.
"We didn't even talk about that," Revis said. "We talked about more how I feel about this whole situation, to make sure I was comfortable with everything that's going on."
Ryan was clearly annoyed by the idea that Revis might have been fooling his coaches to make a point in his negotiations.
"We just wanted to see eye-to-eye and get on the same page," Revis said. "We got a little off the page. I skipped a couple chapters in the book. We talked and got back on the same page to understand each other in this whole situation."
Revis is due to make $1 million in the fourth year of his six-year rookie deal, but wants to be the league's highest-paid cornerback. Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha holds that distinction after signing a three-year, $45.3 million extension last offseason.
"Just so you know, he's committed to being here," Ryan said. "He wants to be here. Now, whether he's here for training camp and all that, I don't know what that answer is. That will be a personal decision, obviously, with Darrelle."
Revis has said he is uncertain whether he will be with the team when it reports for training camp on Aug. 1.
"If I'm at training camp, I'm at training camp, and I'm going to work," Revis said. "And if I'm not, I don't know. I don't know that answer yet."
Revis said everything between himself and the coach was "back to normal."
"That talk was just him letting me know I'm still a leader on this team and I've got to watch how I carry myself on and off the field," Revis said.
Ryan is certain Revis' situation will not be a distraction for the team.
"Anything associated with Darrelle Revis should be positive and not negative," Ryan said. "For him, that's out of character. We spoke about those things. We're on a mission to win a Super Bowl. We know we have to be pulling in the same direction. I believe Darrelle and I are."
The team is taking about six weeks off before beginning training camp on Aug. 1, but Revis' contract negotiations will continue to be a leading story line. So will the status of center Nick Mangold, who is looking for an extension in the last year of his rookie deal.
Mangold has not ruled out holding out of training camp if he doesn't get a new deal.
"It's way too early to make any decisions," Mangold said. "It's one of those things where I think upstairs knows how I feel, and I don't think there's much else I need to do."
The continued development of second-year quarterback Mark Sanchez will also be a major focus, especially with him coming off offseason knee surgery. He fully practiced for the third time in minicamp, looking healthy and unhindered.
"I feel good," he said. "Physically, I feel great. Mentally, I wanted to attack this minicamp and apply a lot of the things I learned from last season and try to take care of the ball as best I can."
Sanchez also left quite an impression on Ryan, calling him "basically an assistant coach" this offseason.
"No player I've ever been around worked as hard as Sanchez did in the offseason," Ryan said. "No player. And I think you're going to see it."
Notes: Jason Taylor received a warm welcome after the former Dolphins star had a contentious relationship with Jets fans during his years in Miami. He shook hands with several of them and signed a banner. ... Ryan said he's taking vacation by cruising the Baltic Sea with his family and in-laws. ... After making personal seat licenses available at a reduced rate to the general public Wednesday, Matt Higgins, the Jets' executive vice president for business operations, said the team had its largest sales day ever -- over 1,000 sold. "We landed on the right price," Higgins said. "Judging by the tremendous response in the last four days, it has been consistently overwhelming."
