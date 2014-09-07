Jets' D flusters Raiders rookie Carr in debut

Published: Sep 07, 2014 at 10:06 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Chris Ivory burst through a few tackle attempts for a 71-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, and the New York Jets' defense clamped down on Oakland rookie quarterback Derek Carr in a 19-14 victory Sunday.

With still a one-score game, Ivory rushed up the middle and appeared stopped, but slipped a few would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. A 2-point conversion failed, but the Jets held on to win their season opener.

Geno Smith threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Johnson as the Jets sent the Raiders to their 14th straight loss in the Eastern time zone.

Carr held his own in the first half, but the Jets pressured him throughout the final two quarters. He finished 20 of 32 for 151 yards and touchdown throws to Rod Streater and James Jones.

