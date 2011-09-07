Jets, Cowboys look to set the tone for their 2011 seasons

Put another way, if Sanchez can't capitalize on eight-in-the-box or play-action more often than he did in 2010, then it's going to be close-but-no-cigar for the Jets again. He hit 23 passes of 25-plus yards, which was tied for a mediocre 17th in the league. A few more big plays -- especially in the AFC Championship Game -- and New York could have taken the next step.