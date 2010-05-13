Jets confident they'll sell remaining personal seat licenses

"We hope it's not a revelation to anyone that we have tickets to sell or that means they haven't seen our ads, and that means we're not spending our money in the right place," quipped Matt Higgins, the Jets' executive vice president for business operations. "I don't think any of us here are surprised. We said it would take every minute, every last day until opening game to sell out, and we were going to give ourselves the time to do it."