Jets coach Ryan undergoes weight-loss procedure

Published: Mar 13, 2010 at 07:00 PM

NEW YORK -- Jets coach Rex Ryan underwent a weight-loss procedure Saturday to help him fight obesity.

Ryan had lap-band surgery at NYU Medical Center, and was relaxing at his home in New Jersey on Saturday night, team spokesman Bruce Speight told The Associated Press.

Speight said Ryan also had a hernia repaired.

The outpatient procedure came a day after Ryan and the Jets wined and dined free agent running back LaDainian Tomlinson, trying to persuade him to join the team that had the league's No. 1 rushing offense last season.

The 47-year-old Ryan has frequently poked fun at himself and his rotund midsection, including after unflattering belly bearing photos of him changing into a jersey during a Florida-Carolina NHL game last month floated around the Internet.

"I'm watching ESPN and I'm like, 'Whoa, that's not a real good shot,'" Ryan said during the NFL Scouting Combine. "I mean, don't get me wrong, I get hit on all the time by women."

Ryan also partially blamed his weight for him not getting a head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2007 season. He thought he was a shoo-in for the job that eventually went to friend and former Baltimore Ravens colleague Mike Smith.

"I think I was too fat," Ryan said with a laugh in December.

Ryan weighed 340 pounds at the start of last season, gaining at least 30 pounds after he was hired by the Jets in January 2009. He even tried a liquid diet during training camp and lost 20 pounds, but quickly gained it right back.

In a lap-band procedure, a plastic band is inserted that encircles a patient's stomach, effectively shrinking it and curbing their appetite.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Online "scouts" just found the goofiest metric to grade franchise QBs

Hand size used to be the weirdest QB-grading stat out there. This new one beats it by a mile. 
news

Draft-a-Thon fundraiser to return for 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL announced today that the 2021 NFL Draft will again host Draft-a-Thon, a fundraiser that drives awareness and action to close critical gaps at the intersection of pandemic recovery and our hardest hit communities.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW