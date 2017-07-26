Jets claim wideout Lucky Whitehead off waivers

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the New York Jets claimed the receiver from waivers. The team later made the announcement official.
The Dallas Cowboys cut Whitehead this week following an initial report that the 25-year-old was accused of petty larceny.
It turns out police identified the wrong man.
Prince William County Police confirmed on Tuesday that the man accused of larceny did not have identification, but provided the name, date of birth, and social security number matching that of Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr. It was not, however, receiver Lucky Whitehead -- who was not in the area at the time of the incident.
In New York, Whitehead is an improvement on kick returns over incumbent Jalin Marshall, who is suspended the first four games of the season. Whitehead had just nine career receptions in two seasons with the Cowboys, but could also battle for playing time in a green Jets receiving corps.
Whitehead now finds himself in a better situation to make an opening day roster in New York than he did in Dallas.