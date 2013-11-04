Jets, Chargers, Titans among AFC teams vying for wild-card spot

The Jets have a fantastic defensive line and they play with confidence, for which Ryan deserves credit. Led by Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson and Smith, this team has a chance -- especially if offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg continues to take the pressure off Smith by running the ball with Chris Ivory, who gained 139 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 carries against New Orleans on Sunday. That's as big a key as any, though evening out the home-away turnover gap -- the Jets have four picks and 21 sacks at home and just one pick and six sacks on the road -- also should be a priority. And as stout as that D-line is, the defensive backfield has been shaky. Did Sunday's performance -- in which the defense notched two interceptions in one game for the first time all year while holding Drew Brees to a passer rating of 64.4 in the fourth quarter -- mark a turning point?