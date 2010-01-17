Jets-Chargers QT

It was over when ...
Mark Sanchez's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter gave the Jets a 10-7 lead.
(Gary A. Vasquez / NFL.com)
Game ball
For the second straight playoff game, Jets rookie RB Shonn Greene came through with another 100-yard performance, rushing 23 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. His 53-yard score -- the longest postseason run in Jets franchise history -- gave New York a 17-7 lead with 7:26 remaining.
Key Stat
Kaeding, who is the AFC's Pro Bowl kicker, missed three field goals (from 36, 57 and 40 yards), after entering the game with a streak of 20 kicks without a miss. Kaeding also had a streak of 69 field goals made from 40 or less, which included playoffs, that came to an end.
Noteworthy
New York is making its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1998. ... San Diego's 11-game winning streak came to an end. ... Jets QB Mark Sanchez joins Joe Flacco (last season) as the only rookies in NFL history to win two playoff games as a starter. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw two interceptions to Darrelle Revis and Jim Leonhard on back-to-back passes in the third quarter. ... San Diego was just four of 13 (30 percent) on third downs against a Jets defense that ranked No. 1 (31.5 percent) in that department. ... The Chargers rushed for just 61 yards.