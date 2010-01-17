Jets-Chargers QT

Published: Jan 17, 2010 at 11:25 AM

It was over when ...

Mark Sanchez's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter gave the Jets a 10-7 lead.

(Gary A. Vasquez / NFL.com)

Chargers K Nate Kaeding, with San Diego down 17-7, missed a 40-yard field goal with 4:38 remaining in the game. The Chargers did score a touchdown with 2:14 left, but couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick or prevent the Jets from getting a first down to get the ball back.

Game ball

For the second straight playoff game, Jets rookie RB Shonn Greene came through with another 100-yard performance, rushing 23 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. His 53-yard score -- the longest postseason run in Jets franchise history -- gave New York a 17-7 lead with 7:26 remaining.

Key Stat

Kaeding, who is the AFC's Pro Bowl kicker, missed three field goals (from 36, 57 and 40 yards), after entering the game with a streak of 20 kicks without a miss. Kaeding also had a streak of 69 field goals made from 40 or less, which included playoffs, that came to an end.

Noteworthy

New York is making its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1998. ... San Diego's 11-game winning streak came to an end. ... Jets QB Mark Sanchez joins Joe Flacco (last season) as the only rookies in NFL history to win two playoff games as a starter. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw two interceptions to Darrelle Revis and Jim Leonhard on back-to-back passes in the third quarter. ... San Diego was just four of 13 (30 percent) on third downs against a Jets defense that ranked No. 1 (31.5 percent) in that department. ... The Chargers rushed for just 61 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 24-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills to lift Buffalo over Detroit, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys pulled away from the Giants in the second half. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE