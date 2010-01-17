Jets-Chargers QT

New York is making its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1998. ... San Diego's 11-game winning streak came to an end. ... Jets QB Mark Sanchez joins Joe Flacco (last season) as the only rookies in NFL history to win two playoff games as a starter. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw two interceptions to Darrelle Revis and Jim Leonhard on back-to-back passes in the third quarter. ... San Diego was just four of 13 (30 percent) on third downs against a Jets defense that ranked No. 1 (31.5 percent) in that department. ... The Chargers rushed for just 61 yards.