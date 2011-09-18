Jets center Mangold hurts ankle vs. Jags; MRI exam scheduled

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold has a sprained right ankle, but X-rays Sunday were negative.
Mangold limped off the field late during the first quarter of the Jets' 32-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return. He had just made a solid block on a 7-yard run by Shonn Greene when he went down. He gingerly walked off favoring the right foot, but he was unsure as to the severity of the injury.
"They haven't given me a medical degree yet," said Mangold, his sense of humor still intact, "so we're still waiting on that one."
"Just precaution," Mangold said of using crutches. "I felt like I could give it a go, but it didn't want to agree with me on that. I don't know, we're just playing it safe."
Mangold said the ankle not being broken is "a good start," but he was unsure how long -- or if -- the injury would sideline him.
"I don't expect it to be anything too crazy," he said.
"I know that the other guys are going to be ready," Mangold said, "and they're going to get the job done if need be."
Mangold was replaced by rookie Colin Baxter, who was an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Chargers. The Jets claimed him when he was cut by San Diego.
"It was kind of a natural fit for him," Ryan said. "The young man stepped in and did a nice job. He snapped the ball a little early one time, but other than that, I thought he played well for us."
