Jets CBs Strickland, Sheppard won't play vs. Titans; QB Sanchez OK

Published: Sep 25, 2009 at 11:02 AM

New York Jets cornerbacks Lito Sheppard and Donald Strickland are out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez was listed as probable Friday, as expected, and will play against the Titans despite some tendinitis in his right knee. He appeared to be fine at practice and was a full participant.

Neither Sheppard (right quadriceps) nor Strickland (right ankle) practiced this week.

Sheppard will be replaced in the starting lineup by Dwight Lowery, who struggled last season as a rookie. He broke up Tom Brady's final pass to Joey Galloway to seal the Jets' 16-9 victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday.

Drew Coleman likely will step in for Strickland in New York's nickel packages.

"We'll be fine there," Jets coach Rex Ryan said of his cornerback corps. "We won't, obviously, have the depth that we normally have, but those guys can play."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love shows promise, but panics under pressure in return vs. Bills

Jordan Love displayed promise starting the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a couple of decisions exemplified a still-growing young quarterback.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW