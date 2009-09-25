Jets CBs Strickland, Sheppard won't play vs. Titans; QB Sanchez OK

New York Jets cornerbacks Lito Sheppard and Donald Strickland are out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez was listed as probable Friday, as expected, and will play against the Titans despite some tendinitis in his right knee. He appeared to be fine at practice and was a full participant.
Neither Sheppard (right quadriceps) nor Strickland (right ankle) practiced this week.
Sheppard will be replaced in the starting lineup by Dwight Lowery, who struggled last season as a rookie. He broke up Tom Brady's final pass to Joey Galloway to seal the Jets' 16-9 victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday.
Drew Coleman likely will step in for Strickland in New York's nickel packages.
