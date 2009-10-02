Jets CBs Sheppard, Strickland will miss another game with injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets cornerbacks Lito Sheppard and Donald Strickland have been ruled out of Sunday's game at New Orleans.
Sheppard, who has a strained right quadriceps, and Strickland, who has a high right ankle sprain, haven't practiced or played since being injured in the Jets' Week 2 victory over the New England Patriots.
Dwight Lowery will again start in Sheppard's spot, opposite Darrelle Revis. Drew Coleman likely will see more action in Strickland's nickel role.
