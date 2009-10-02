Jets CBs Sheppard, Strickland will miss another game with injuries

Published: Oct 02, 2009 at 09:22 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets cornerbacks Lito Sheppard and Donald Strickland have been ruled out of Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Sheppard, who has a strained right quadriceps, and Strickland, who has a high right ankle sprain, haven't practiced or played since being injured in the Jets' Week 2 victory over the New England Patriots.

"I was hoping we'd be able to get them back and they are doing a lot better," Jets coach Rex Ryan said Friday. "They're running, but they're not ready to go 100 percent. We think we could probably play them right now if we had to, but I don't think it's fair to them."

Dwight Lowery will again start in Sheppard's spot, opposite Darrelle Revis. Drew Coleman likely will see more action in Strickland's nickel role.

