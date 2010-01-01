Jets CB Strickland ruled out vs. Bengals; P Weatherford might sit

Published: Jan 01, 2010 at 07:24 AM

Cornerback Donald Strickland will miss the New York Jets' Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a strained quadriceps, and punter Steve Weatherford is questionable to play with a tweaked hamstring.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Weatherford was a full participant in practice Friday, but injured his right hamstring. Ryan said the Jets will work out other punters Saturday as a backup plan.

"The good thing about playing the late game is you can spend as much time to heal as possible," Ryan said. "We'll see what the doctors and trainers think and how Steve feels."

Kicker Jay Feely would be the emergency punter if Weatherford plays and aggravates the injury Sunday. The Jets would clinch an AFC wild-card playoff berth if they beat the Bengals, who already have won the AFC North.

Strickland was injured last Sunday while sacking Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Curtis Painter. Strickland already has missed six games this season with other injuries.

"Sometimes you have years like that," Ryan said of Strickland. "We're hoping that if we can get through this game without him, that he will be ready to go next week."

Defensive end Shaun Ellis is questionable for the Jets after being sent home with an illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

