Jets CB Strickland ruled out vs. Bengals; P Weatherford might sit

Cornerback Donald Strickland will miss the New York Jets' Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a strained quadriceps, and punter Steve Weatherford is questionable to play with a tweaked hamstring.
"The good thing about playing the late game is you can spend as much time to heal as possible," Ryan said. "We'll see what the doctors and trainers think and how Steve feels."
Strickland was injured last Sunday while sacking Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Curtis Painter. Strickland already has missed six games this season with other injuries.
"Sometimes you have years like that," Ryan said of Strickland. "We're hoping that if we can get through this game without him, that he will be ready to go next week."
