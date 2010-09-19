Jets CB Revis re-injures hamstring; status uncertain

The Jets' All-Pro cornerback left New York's 28-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday after his left hamstring tightened on him when he was beaten on a touchdown by Randy Moss before halftime.
"It felt good pregame and during the game," Revis said. "I was running around with Randy the whole time. It wasn't until he scored, that's when I pulled up a little bit."
Revis' left leg was wrapped in ice in the locker room, and he said he would have an MRI exam Monday. Revis said the hamstring wasn't torn or pulled, but was unsure how long he might be out.
"I have no idea," Revis said of the prognosis. "We're just going to go about it day-by-day, and just keep on getting treatment and go from there."
Revis, who was limited during the week with tightness in the hamstring, immediately grabbed at his leg after Moss made a spectacular one-handed, 34-yard touchdown grab with 53 seconds left in the half.
"It just tightened up a little bit more than it had before," Revis said.
Revis was worked on by trainers on the sideline after the play, and then walked to the locker room.
"I'm a little sore," he said. "It's not so much pain, but just a little sore from running on it."
He missed all of training camp while holding out for 36 days in a contract dispute, and acknowledged last week that it likely played a role in the injury. Revis spent the rest of the game getting treatment and watched as Antonio Cromartie took over the task of covering Moss. The Patriots wide receiver ended with two catches for 38 yards.
"It's definitely a big, big difference," Moss said of being covered by Cromartie instead of Revis. "I don't want to tip my hand, but it is a big difference. I've got to commend him. I guess Revis was a little banged up. Cromartie came in and held his ground."
Taylor's left arm was wrapped in ice after the game. He hopes to play against his former team next Sunday night, when New York is at Miami to play the Dolphins.
"It's just an elbow," Taylor said. "I'm not sure what's wrong with it. It's a little sore. It'll feel good when it stops hurting."
Center Nick Mangold also left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned early in the fourth quarter. He said he was fine after the game.
"It was a football play," Mangold said. "And then, there was pain."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press