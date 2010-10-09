Jets CB Revis probable to face Moss, Vikings

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis took another step toward lining up against familiar foe Randy Moss on Saturday, two days ahead of the team's Monday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Revis was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is officially listed as probable on the Jets' injury report.
Revis has missed the Jets' last two games with a hamstring injury. Until Saturday, he had been limited in practice.
Revis injured the hamstring while covering Moss -- then with the New England Patriots -- on a touchdown catch in the first half of the Jets' 28-14 victory in Week 2. Revis hasn't played since. Now his return appears fated to take place the same week that Moss and the Minnesota Vikings come to town. Moss was traded to the Vikings on Wednesday.
On Friday, Revis was optimistic that he would be able to go.
"I think I could play right now," Revis said. "There'd be no doubt.
Revis was among five Jets players who appeared to make progress in practice Saturday after having been limited one day earlier.
Defensive end Shaun Ellis (knee), center Nick Mangold (shoulder) and offensive linemen Wayne Hunter (shin) and Brandon Moore (hamstring) all joined Revis as full participants. All are listed as probable.
Linebacker Calvin Pace also was a full participant in practice for the third consecutive day, increasing the likelihood that the Jets' sack leader from 2009 will be able to see his first game action of the season this week. Pace is recovering from offseason foot surgery.
Linebacker Jamaal Westerman (ankle) was the only Jets player unable to fully practice. He is listed as questionable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.