Jets CB Revis probable to face Moss, Vikings

Published: Oct 09, 2010 at 08:19 AM

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis took another step toward lining up against familiar foe Randy Moss on Saturday, two days ahead of the team's Monday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Revis was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is officially listed as probable on the Jets' injury report.

Revis has missed the Jets' last two games with a hamstring injury. Until Saturday, he had been limited in practice.

Revis injured the hamstring while covering Moss -- then with the New England Patriots -- on a touchdown catch in the first half of the Jets' 28-14 victory in Week 2. Revis hasn't played since. Now his return appears fated to take place the same week that Moss and the Minnesota Vikings come to town. Moss was traded to the Vikings on Wednesday.

On Friday, Revis was optimistic that he would be able to go.

"I think I could play right now," Revis said. "There'd be no doubt.

"As of right now, I'm preparing myself to battle against the Minnesota Vikings."

Revis was among five Jets players who appeared to make progress in practice Saturday after having been limited one day earlier.

Defensive end Shaun Ellis (knee), center Nick Mangold (shoulder) and offensive linemen Wayne Hunter (shin) and Brandon Moore (hamstring) all joined Revis as full participants. All are listed as probable.

Linebacker Calvin Pace also was a full participant in practice for the third consecutive day, increasing the likelihood that the Jets' sack leader from 2009 will be able to see his first game action of the season this week. Pace is recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Linebacker Jamaal Westerman (ankle) was the only Jets player unable to fully practice. He is listed as questionable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CB Denzel Ward believes Browns have most talented roster he's been on: We just 'got to bring it together'

Optimism abounds across the NFL at the onset of training camp, and the Browns are no different. For one of Cleveland's longtime playmakers, Denzel Ward, it's the belief that the 2023 iteration of the club is the most talented he's been a part of yet.

news

Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season. Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday.

news

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More