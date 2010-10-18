Jets CB Revis' hamstring swollen following win over Broncos

Published: Oct 18, 2010 at 02:58 AM

All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis addressed his lingering hamstring injury following the New York Jets' 24-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The hamstring was swollen after the game, according to a New York Daily News report Monday, and Revis acknowledged the timeliness of the Jets' bye in Week 7.

"This week is an important week for me to get back to 100 percent," Revis told the newspaper. "I felt 90 percent. I felt good enough to go. This whole week is good to get the treatment that I need and see a bunch of doctors and go from there."

Revis was beaten several times by Broncos wide receivers Sunday. Jabar Gaffney got the better of Revis on multiple catches, and rookie Demaryius Thomas beat the Pro Bowl cornerback on a 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

"Did he get beat for a touchdown? Yeah ... and he's going to get beat again for a touchdown this season no matter if he's 100 percent, 90 percent, whatever," Jets coach Rex Ryan said. "He's a great player. They all get beat. I thought Darrelle played well."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

