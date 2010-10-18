Jets CB Revis' hamstring swollen following win over Broncos

All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis addressed his lingering hamstring injury following the New York Jets' 24-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The hamstring was swollen after the game, according to a New York Daily News report Monday, and Revis acknowledged the timeliness of the Jets' bye in Week 7.
"This week is an important week for me to get back to 100 percent," Revis told the newspaper. "I felt 90 percent. I felt good enough to go. This whole week is good to get the treatment that I need and see a bunch of doctors and go from there."
