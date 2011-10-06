Jets CB Cromartie still talking a big game to Brady, Patriots

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 01:56 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Antonio Cromartie dares Tom Brady to throw in his direction all day.

Go ahead, the New York Jets cornerback says. He's ready for the challenge.

"I hope I'm a target this game," Cromartie said with a smile. "I want to be a target every game."

Wyche: Welker-Revis quite a show

How the Jets decide to use All-Pro CB Darrelle Revis against Wes Welker might dictate the outcome of Sunday's showdown with the Patriots, Steve Wyche writes. More...

» Holmes not impressed by Patriots' D
» Jets great Namath picks Pats to win

Well, he better be careful what he wishes for, especially with the way the New England Patriots' offense is playing. The struggling Jets (2-2) have to figure out how to stop Brady, Wes Welker and the high-scoring Patriots (3-1) on Sunday, and they know it won't be easy -- whether Cromartie is up to the task or not.

"We use the phrase, 'chasing ghosts,' and sometimes you have to do that," Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said Thursday. "You don't really know what their formations are going to be, what their personnel groupings are going to be, and you might work against something all week and not see it, see something totally different. So you have to be very flexible in your approach when you play New England."

The Patriots are No. 1 in the NFL in overall and passing offense. Their running game also is ranked ninth.

The Jets, who rank No. 2 against the pass, aren't revealing their defensive strategy for Sunday's game, but coach Rex Ryan said he's "sure" All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis will match up with Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker at times. Cromartie might be on Welker, too. And who knows who else? It might take a few guys to shut him down.

"It's him and Tom," Revis said of Welker. "They have a 1-2 punch with each other, great chemistry. They work well together. He's got 40 catches already, over 600 yards, so he's Tom's go-to guy. He's always looking for him. He's tough in the slot. He's probably the toughest receiver to cover in the slot."

Oh, and then the Patriots also have Deion Branch, Chad Ochocinco and tight end Rob Gronkowski with whom to contend.

"To beat the hell out of their receivers, that's our game plan on the outside," Cromartie said. "It's to try to mess up their timing routes as much as we can."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW