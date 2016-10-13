Jets-Cardinals Week 6 fantasy matchups preview

LeGarrette Blount, RB -- START: Despite Brady's return, less volume and the fewest rushing yards of the season for the big back, Blount still scored a touchdown against the Browns. For now, he remains an RB2 for fantasy purposes until we see New England really veer away from him. They have no reason to considering his strong play this season, but he may become more touchdown-dependent than he was the first four weeks with Brady out.