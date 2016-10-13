Jets-Cardinals Week 6 fantasy matchups preview

Struggling to set the perfect fantasy lineup? Let us be your guide. Each week the NFL Fantasy staff will provide you with game-by-game, player-by-player matchup breakdowns in this column to help you set a winning lineup. Think of this as the one-stop shop to crushing your opponent in fantasy football.
Now, onto the best and worst Week 6 fantasy matchups for the remaining games.
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
Jets
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB -- SIT: The Fitzmagic is gone from the Big Apple, and the Amish Rifle simply cannot be trusted in fantasy right now with twice as many interceptions on the season than touchdowns.
Matt Forte & Bilal Powell, RBs -- FLEX: Forte's insane volume from the start of the season has evaporated, leading to more touches for Powell. Forte's the safer start in standard leagues as he'd be the favorite for opportunities near the goal-line, while Powell's ability in the passing game makes him worth a look in deeper PPR formats.
Brandon Marshall, WR -- START: Even if he draws the dreaded Patrick Peterson shadow, Marshall has the size and ability to be able to post a decent stat line. He might need a touchdown to do so though.
Quincy Enunwa, WR -- FLEX: With Eric Decker officially on IR now, Enunwa will move into the No. 2 role. This isn't a great matchup but the volume should be there for him to have a chance at a solid outing.
Cardinals
Carson Palmer, QB -- START: Palmer has cleared concussion protocol and is set to face a secondary that continues to be shredded week after week. Get him back into your lineups.
David Johnson, RB -- START: Even if the 1985 Bears magically appeared on the football field, we'd still start Johnson.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR -- START: Fitzgerald remains the most consistent pass-catcher on this team. He's worth starting every week until further notice.
John Brown, WR -- START: Brown leads the team in targets (32) and receiving yards (225) over the last three weeks. This could be a huge game for him if he's able to exploit the Jets' shaky deep coverage.
Michael Floyd, WR -- SIT: Do you like looking at your fantasy roster on Monday morning and getting mad? If so, start Floyd!
Completed Games
Denver Broncos at San Diego Chargers: 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS/NFL Network (Thursday)
Broncos
Trevor Siemian, QB -- START: The Broncos clearly missed Siemian's presence as rookie Paxton Lynch was simply not ready to start as the reliever in Week 5. Siemian brings value as a low-end streamer going against the Chargers, who have allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL, but his position as a road quarterback on a short week is dicey.
C.J. Anderson, RB -- FLEX: Rookie Devontae Booker continues to play more every week at the expense of Anderson. The Chargers are an ideal matchup for him to get right and hold onto his starting job, as they've allowed seven touchdowns and 48 catches to running backs, both league-highs.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR -- START: Sanders leads the team with 51 targets, 17 more than the next highest player. He's clearly the No. 1 receiver on this team. Wideouts are starting to feast on San Diego following Jason Verrett's season-ending injury.
Demaryius Thomas, WR -- FLEX: The Broncos offense is so highly concentrated that you can lock Thomas in for at worst six to seven targets a week. He's had 90 yards and/or a touchdown in all but one game (Week 1) this season. You can't sit that kind of predictability.
Virgil Green, TE -- SIT: Green is off the injury report after a multi-week absence. We need to see what kind of usage he gets in his return before considering starting him.
Chargers
Philip Rivers, QB -- SIT: The Denver defense is still a unit we should be frightened of even after Matt Ryan posted a solid day against them. There are more preferable streaming options this week.
Melvin Gordon, RB -- FLEX: The Broncos run defense is not as intimidating as its reputation. Denver allowed 4.3 yards per carry to Jonathan Stewart, 5.7 to Jeremy Hill and 4.1 combined to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
Travis Benjamin, WR -- FLEX: The free-agent addition is officially the Chargers No. 1 receiver, holding the team-lead in targets and catching 71.8 percent of his passes. Yet, he faces a tough matchup against a series of press corners in Denver.
Tyrell Williams, WR -- SIT: Williams takes 47 percent of his snaps at left wide receiver, which should pit him against Bradley Roby, the youngest member of the Denver cornerback trio who has taken the next step as a defender. The Broncos should limit Williams' downfield receptions.
Hunter Henry, TE -- SIT: Henry out-snapped Antonio Gates despite the veteran's healthy return to the lineup. The Broncos are a middle of the road defense against tight ends, so he should only be played if no other options are available.
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
49ers
Colin Kaepernick, QB -- SIT: The Niners finally made the much-anticipated switch at quarterback. Just because Chip Kelly is starting Kap doesn't mean you have to.
Carlos Hyde, RB -- START: Hyde isn't matchup-proof but the way the 49ers have used him this season, he seems to be immune to game scripts. He's the fantasy running back the world deserves.
Jeremy Kerley, WR -- FLEX: Kerley has been the only Niners receiver worth owning, though much of his value has come later in games with negative scripts. That might be hard to come by this week.
Torrey Smith, WR -- SIT: Smith might have added value if he and Kap can connect on a few deep throws. But right now, it's not worth the risk to start him.
Vance McDonald, TE -- SIT: We'll see if he suits up this week, but three targets in seven games doesn't sound like the kind of player you want to roll with in your fantasy lineup.
Bills
Tyrod Taylor, QB -- SIT: Taylor has been good, not great and there are better quarterbacks with better matchups out there this week.
LeSean McCoy, RB -- START: Why would you sit fantasy's No. 6 running back who's given you 90 yards or a touchdown in every game? You wouldn't. It's that simple.
Robert Woods, WR -- SIT: A number of receivers have far better matchups. There's little reason to take Woods off your bench this week.
Marquise Goodwin, WR -- SIT: He's caught just six of his 21 targets. He can be a home-run hitter, but you'll have to endure a ton of strikeouts.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB -- START: Wentz's consistency makes him worth starting consideration against a poor Washington defense if your normal starter has a tough matchup.
Ryan Mathews, RB -- START: Mathews might be in a committee, but he's hard to sit against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
Darren Sproles, RB -- FLEX: Mathews might see the bulk of the goal-line carries, but Sproles' overall snap and touch volume make him worth a play -- especially in PPR leagues.
Jordan Matthews, WR -- FLEX: Matthews is still the top target in the Eagles' passing game and should have a nice day against a defense allowing 220 yards per game to receivers.
Nelson Agholor, WR -- SIT: The floor is very low and the ceiling isn't high enough to warrant giving Agholor a shot in your lineup.
Redskins
Kirk Cousins, QB -- SIT: Only the Seahawks have been tougher on QBs than the Eagles. Bad news for a player prone to throwing interceptions in bunches.
Matt Jones, RB -- SIT: We could list each of Washington's running backs here and the answer would be the same. Nope.
DeSean Jackson, WR -- FLEX: Jackson has always been a ceiling play because he's not one to rack up a ton of catches. Start him, but know that a low number is a real possibility.
Jamison Crowder, WR -- SIT: A few weeks ago, it looked like Crowder was the guy to own. But with six targets in two games, that fantasy ship may have sailed.
Pierre Garcon, WR -- FLEX: Garçon has picked things up the past two weeks but is still a cautious start against the Philadelphia secondary.
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Browns
Terrelle Pryor, WR -- FLEX: Somehow, Pryor ranks 11th in the league with 46 targets so far. His 52 percent catch rate is not promising, though. Still, his versatility makes him a flex candidate against the Titans.
Gary Barnidge, TE -- SIT: Until the Browns find some consistency at quarterback, which may be never, Barnidge is a risky option as a fantasy tight end. He logged a season-high eight targets last week but has yet to find the end zone.
Isaiah Crowell, RB -- START: The Patriots shut down Crowell last week, but he still ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 416 yards. He's one of the only real weapons on Cleveland's offense and he's startable as an RB2 given his volume upside and efficiency this season (5.6 yards per carry).
Duke Johnson, RB -- SIT: Even in a blowout, Johnson was out-snapped by Crowell and had a season-low six touches. Until we see the Browns make a real effort to get the pass-catching back more involved, he needs to remain on the bench.
Titans
Marcus Mariota, QB -- START: Mariota was the highest scoring player in fantasy last week thanks to his 60 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He probably won't repeat 30-plus fantasy points but a matchup against an awful Browns defense makes him a decent streaming candidate for the second straight week.
DeMarco Murray, RB -- START: Murray has shredded opposing defenses all season and should do more of the same against a Browns unit that has allowed 25-plus points to opposing teams in every single game this season.
Delanie Walker, TE -- START: The Browns have surrendered 54 targets, 43 receptions and 501 yards to tight ends this year. Walker is in essence, the Titans No. 1 receiver. He's locked in as a TE1.
Derrick Henry, RB -- SIT: Henry is no more than a handcuff to Murray. He should be stashed, but not started.
Titans WRs -- SIT: Nobody in this receiving corps is worth starting until further notice. No, not even Andre Johnson. (That was a joke, ha ... ha ... Looks around, deletes account.)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Ravens
Joe Flacco, QB -- START: Flacco leads the NFL in pass attempts (215) but is tied for the lowest yards per attempt (5.9) with Blaine Gabbert. So it makes sense why Baltimore chose to change up offensive coordinators after last week. Expect Flacco to get back to his gun-slinging ways against the Giants 20th ranked pass defense. He's a 12-team streaming option this week.
Terrance West, RB -- START: West gained an impressive 95 yards on just 11 carries last week and is averaging 6.5 yards per rush over his last two games. He'll be a solid RB2 option as the Ravens starter.
Mike Wallace, WR -- START: Wallace's production has been limited due to Flacco's lack of deep balls, but expect that to change this week. With Steve Smith out, Wallace is the Ravens' most reliable pass catcher and he's a solid bet to get into the end zone against New York.
Dennis Pitta, TE -- SIT: Pitta had eight catches for just 59 yards last week. His production has been inconsistent but he could see more targets with Smith sidelined. Still, he's a sit until we see that he is more involved.
Breshad Perriman, WR -- FLEX: Perriman will likely take advantage of his best asset, his speed, against a struggling Giants pass defense. Expect Flacco to look his way more frequently as Baltimore is expected to open things up with the deep ball after a major coaching change. Still, he's a boom-or-bust kind of option limiting his appeal to the flex variety.
Giants
Eli Manning, QB -- SIT: Manning has struggled of late with just two touchdown passes in his last three games. You can't start him against a solid Baltimore defense on the rise.
Rashad Jennings, RB -- FLEX: Jennings got some limited work in practice ahead of Week 6, and if he starts he's worth considering as a flex option. Just temper expectations against a solid Baltimore run defense.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR -- START: Despite his recent struggles, Beckham is not the kind of fantasy stud you bench in any situation. He finally got into the end zone last week and should see a healthy dose of targets.
Sterling Shepard, WR -- FLEX: Shepard trails Beckham by 18 targets but has just five fewer receptions and one more touchdown than his teammate this season. He's a key role player in this offense and is worth a flex pretty much every week. Just keep in mind that the Giants have been struggling mightily in the passing game recently.
Victor Cruz, WR -- SIT: Cruz simply doesn't see the kind of volume needed to be a starting fantasy option, especially not when the Giants offense has been struggling and is facing a top-five pass defense.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Panthers
Cam Newton, QB -- START: The Saints are the 26th ranked pass defense in Football Outsiders DVOA and give up a 68.4 completion rate. It's an ideal spot for Newton to return from his Week 5 concussion.
Jonathan Stewart, RB -- START: Practicing in full after missing multiple weeks, Stewart also gets a cake matchup to mark his return. The Saints allow a league-high eight rushing touchdowns ... and they just had their bye week.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR -- START: With Newton back, Benjamin should get peppered with targets. He'll get plenty of chances to run routes against the inexperienced outside Saints corners.
Greg Olsen, TE -- START: Olsen might be the top tight end on the board this week. He should obliterate the Saints linebackers and safeties.
Saints
Drew Brees, QB -- START: The Panthers give up 13.3 yards per completion this season, as their secondary is falling apart. Brees should eat at home this week.
Mark Ingram, RB -- START: The Saints starting back's usage is trending up. He played 65 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and no other back played more than 16 percent of the snaps. His targets have also gone up every game with two, four, six and seven over his last four games.
Brandin Cooks, WR -- START: The Panthers secondary has been ripped apart for 389 and two touchdowns in back-to-back games to Julio Jones and Mike Evans. Cooks is much more effective at home and when he doesn't face top cornerbacks.
Willie Snead & Michael Thomas, WRs -- FLEX: With the Panthers secondary in dire straits, both ancillary wide receivers on the Saints are playable. Snead especially is interesting, as he should run most of his routes in the slot and the Panthers recently cut top interior corner Bene' Benwikere.
Coby Fleener, TE -- START: The Panthers allow a 12.9 touchdown rate to tight ends. Even with his struggles to maintain consistency, Fleener is a top-10 tight end this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Jaguars
Blake Bortles, QB -- SIT: As bad as things have been for the Bears, they aren't giving up big numbers to quarterbacks this year. There are better options this week.
Chris Ivory, RB -- FLEX: We'll see if the Jaguars actually give Ivory carries this week. The Bears have allowed four yards per carry this season.
T.J. Yeldon, RB -- SIT: Yeldon surprisingly got a preponderance of the touches two weeks ago in London. That history doesn't seem likely to repeat itself.
Allen Robinson, WR -- START: A wide receiver with double-digit targets in three of four games is a receiver that's hard to keep on your bench at any time.
Allen Hurns, WR -- SIT: Hurns' 2015 value was mostly predicated on his seven-game touchdown streak. With just one scoring catch this year, Hurns is far less productive.
Julius Thomas, TE -- START: His numbers haven't been great (he was injured) but Thomas is occupying a larger role in the offense than he did a season ago and, now healthy again, should still be productive.
Bears
Brian Hoyer, QB -- START: Hoyer's been hotter than fish grease the past three weeks. The Jaguars have shown little indication that they can slow anyone down.
Jordan Howard, RB -- FLEX: The Jags look better against fantasy running backs because opponents are so effective through the air. But Howard should still be able to get over on them.
Alshon Jeffery, WR -- FLEX: At some point, the over-correction is coming for Jeffery, right? Or will we continue to see him frustrated? We like our chances for a decent number this week.
Eddie Royal, WR -- FLEX: Royal has been Hoyer's favorite target in the past several weeks and has become a legit WR3 or flex -- especially in PPR leagues.
Cameron Meredith, WR -- FLEX: After seeing 12 targets last week, it's clear that Hoyer has faith in him. If this turns into a track meet, Meredith should again see plenty of work.
Zach Miller, TE -- SIT: The Jaguars have allowed fewer than 30 yards receiving per game to tight ends. This seems like too risky of a play to count on this week.
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Rams
Case Keenum, QB -- SIT: If you're in a 2QB league, Keenum is usable. However, he's a tough sell otherwise.
Todd Gurley, RB -- FLEX: If Benny Cunningham plays Gurley will lose the passing game volume that inflated his floor the last two weeks ... because Rams. However, this could be the first big game Gurley has on the ground. The Lions give up 5.1 yards per carry but just haven't let up a rushing touchdown.
Kenny Britt, WR -- SIT:Darius Slay should see a bit of Britt on Sunday and he has the upper hand in that matchup. Britt has had a solid floor seeing the second-most targets for the Rams.
Lions
Matthew Stafford, QB - START: The Rams have a league average pass defense, which provides something of an equalizing factor with Stafford playing at home in his own dome. He's a mid-tier QB1 this week.
Theo Riddick, RB - START: The Lions signed Justin Forsett this week, a sign that they aren't happy with their running back position outside of Theo Riddick. Against a scary pass rush and in the dome, Riddick is once again a solid floor play.
Marvin Jones, WR -- START: After two simply solid weeks, Jones has a strong shot to hit his ceiling this week. He's still the dominant target monster in this team's passing distribution.
Golden Tate, WR -- SIT: The "big game" Jim Bob Cooter predicted for Golden Tate in Week 5 turned out to be just three catches for 39 yards. So, no thanks.
Anquan Boldin, WR -- FLEX: Boldin continues to out-snap Golden Tate and is somewhat of the de facto tight end with Eric Ebron out. The Rams rank 18th at defending the tight end and 24th at defending No. 2 receivers per Football Outsiders' DVOA.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger, QB -- START:Since Le'Veon Bell's return, Big Ben has been on fire with at least four touchdown passes and 300-plus yards in back-to-back games. He's a must-start against a Miami defense that ranks 28th overall.
Le'Veon Bell, RB -- START: The Dolphins have the worst run defense in the NFL. Bell is averaging 166 yards from scrimmage in his first two games back from suspension. It's the perfect storm for a huge week from one of the most versatile backs in the league.
Antonio Brown, WR -- START: Brown leads the NFL with 37 receptions and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (five). He's elite and you start him no matter what.
Sammie Coates, WR -- HIGH-END FLEX: Coates broke through last week despite his drop issues. He was seen with a cast on his hand in practice this week due to a finger injury, so his status is worth monitoring, but if he's active he's worth rolling out again as a high-end flex.
Jesse James, TE, -- START:James has three red-zone touchdowns this year, which ties him for the most among tight ends (Zach Miller, Kyle Rudolph). You're sort of banking on the score if you start him, but Big Ben likes to look his way over the middle when Pittsburgh gets close. James should have plenty of opportunities to score against a bad Miami defense.
Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill, QB -- SIT: Tannehill has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season and has been sacked 17 times. He'll probably be throwing a lot to keep up with Pittsburgh, but that just means more chances for picks. Bench or drop him.
Jay Ajayi, RB -- SIT: Ajayi is Miami's leading rusher with 117 yards through five games. Last week the Bucs' third-string running back, Jacquizz Rodgers, had 101 rushing yards by himself, in one game. Save yourself the trouble and keep Ajayi benched.
Arian Foster, RB -- FLEX: There's a chance Foster returns this week after missing time with a groin injury. He's worth flexing since he'd probably get a ton of looks as a pass-catcher as Miami does their best to keep pace with Pittsburgh.
Jarvis Landry, WR -- FLEX: If you play in a PPR format, Landry should be just fine as your WR2. If not, he's no more than a flex play. He's scored just one touchdown in his last 10 games, but has 10-plus targets in four of five contests this season.
DeVante Parker, WR -- SIT: All that bad stuff mentioned in the Ryan Tannehill portion? Yeah it doesn't help his wideouts. If you want to make the argument that Miami will have to throw a ton, that's on you.
Kenny Stills, WR -- SIT: Stills had one target and zero catches last week. His snap count has plummeted the last few weeks and he's no longer fantasy relevant.
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Bengals
Andy Dalton, QB -- SIT: With New England likely to key in on stopping A.J. Green, Dalton will probably have a tough go in Foxboro. His two touchdown passes last week marked his first multiple-score game all season, but most of his production came in garbage time. You can do better at quarterback this week.
A.J. Green, WR -- START: It's sort of alarming that Green has just two double-digit fantasy outings through five games. Both of which were for 20-plus points, which suggests he's become a boom-or-bust wideout. The Patriots are going to do everything they can to stop him, but you simply can't leave him on the bench.
Jeremy Hill, RB -- SIT: Hill is banged up with chest and shoulder issues, and Giovani Bernard started over him last week. A matchup against New England does not spell a big game for Hill anyway, plus he's averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He's an extremely risky option.
Giovani Bernard, RB -- FLEX: Bernard took advantage of his starting nod last week with 96 total yards on 14 touches. He could get some extra work in what's likely to be a friendly game script for his style of play. He is well worth flexing against New England.
Tyler Eifert, TE -- SIT: Eifert didn't practice on Wednesday and would have to take some huge steps forward in the coming days in order to suit up. We're not holding our breath, though.
Patriots
Tom Brady, QB -- START: Brady came back in a big way last week against Cleveland. With so many weapons to help him manufacture fantasy points, he's a weekly QB1, and that includes this week against a Cincy defense that has allowed 11 passing touchdowns in five games.
Rob Gronkowski, TE -- START: Because his teammate, Marty B, put up three touchdowns last week, Gronk had a very quiet 100 yards on five receptions. He looked like his old self, running defenders over in an effort to gain every last yard and logged a season-high 65 snaps. You can start him with confidence on a weekly basis going forward.
Martellus Bennett, TE, -- START: This whole two-tight end thing seems to be working out for New England, and with Brady back it's going to be even more productive. Bennett remains a top-10 option even with Gronk back at it again.
Julian Edelman, WR -- FLEX: Even with Brady back, Edelman didn't have a great game last week and now has fewer than 40 yards in each of his last three contests. He still led the team with 10 targets and is a solid flex option with Brady under center.
LeGarrette Blount, RB -- START: Despite Brady's return, less volume and the fewest rushing yards of the season for the big back, Blount still scored a touchdown against the Browns. For now, he remains an RB2 for fantasy purposes until we see New England really veer away from him. They have no reason to considering his strong play this season, but he may become more touchdown-dependent than he was the first four weeks with Brady out.
James White, RB -- FLEX: With Brady back under center, White out-snapped LeGarrette Blount and had his best game of the season. He'll be a flex play this week against a Bengals defense that has allowed 213 receiving yards to running backs and 11 total passing touchdowns this year.
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Chiefs
Alex Smith, QB -- START: The Raiders give up the most passing yards in the NFL and a 12-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Smith is one of the top streaming quarterbacks of the week.
Chiefs RBs -- FLEX: This is the most difficult proposition of the week, as no one truly knows how the Chiefs will split up their running back workload between Spencer Ware and Jamaal Charles. If either of the duo are on your roster, they might be worth playing despite the lack of clarity. The Raiders give up 4.89 yards per carry to opposing running backs.
Jeremy Maclin, WR -- START:The Raiders give up an average of 219 yards per game to the wide receiver position. Maclin moves across the formation and sees almost 10 percent more of the target share than the next wide receiver in the pecking order.
Travis Kelce, TE -- START: The Raiders give up the third-most yards to tight end and are the 24th ranked unit at defending the position in Football Outsiders' DVOA. Kelce has caught 75.9 percent of his targets this year and has scored in each of his last two games.
Raiders
Derek Carr, QB -- START: The Chiefs defensive rankings look strong, but most of that is due to a high interception total. However, six of their eight registered came in one game against Ryan Fitzpatrick. We should not fear this unit, however, as they've allowed a 61.4 completion rate and have just five sacks to their name and were absolutely torched by Ben Roethlisberger before their bye.
Raiders RBs -- SIT: Murray could be back this week and none of his rookie backs did enough to steal the job in relief duty last week. This is a fine matchup, but the lack of clarity is killer.
Amari Cooper, WR -- START:Marcus Peters primarily sticks at left cornerback and does not shadow top wide receivers. Cooper takes 54 percent of his snaps at left wide receiver, where he'll square off with D.J. White. He's in another blowup spot this week.
Michael Crabtree, WR -- FLEX: Whereas Cooper will avoid Marcus Peters, Crabtree should face him on about 50 percent of his snaps. However, he has such a highly concentrated role in the passing game, especially in the red zone, he's tough to bench.
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Falcons
Devonta Freeman & Tevin Coleman, RBs -- FLEX: The Seahawks boast a good run defense, allowing just 3.36 yards per carry and two touchdowns on the year. However, the Falcons are using their backfield duo in creative ways to exploit matchups, making both weekly flex considerations at worst.
Julio Jones, WR -- START: Even if he draws Richard Sherman as a shadow, Jones has the ability to win in a tough matchup. He had opportunities against Denver last week, but was unable to capitalize thanks to poor throws from Matt Ryan.
Mohamed Sanu, WR -- SIT: Playing ancillary wide receivers against the Seahawks in Seattle is a bad idea.
Jacob Tamme, TE -- SIT: The Seahawks haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of tight ends to date, but still allow just 24 yards per game to the position. Don't expect Tamme to buck that trend.
Seahawks
Russell Wilson, QB -- START: Don't expect Atlanta's defense to repeat their Week 5 performance on the road in Seattle. A rested Wilson should be able to pick apart a secondary allowing 290.2 passing yards and 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Christine Michael, RB -- START: The Falcons allow 4.24 yards per carry to running backs and allow the third-most receiving yards to the position with 357. Stay Woke. Start CMike.
Doug Baldwin, WR -- START: Baldwin should be able to avoid Desmond Trufant a fair amount as he runs 86 percent of his snaps from the slot. He's a solid WR2 play this week.
Tyler Lockett, WR -- FLEX: Lockett's 2016 has been a disappointment, but his ceiling could be worth chasing after having a week for his knee injury to heal up.
Jimmy Graham, TE -- START: Graham is officially back after leading the Seahawks in targets over the last two weeks and posting 100-plus yards in each game in that span. He's a fantastic start against a Falcons defense that was forced to start A.J. Hawk at linebacker last week.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB -- SIT: The Packers defense got healthy over the bye and has only allowed one top-12 fantasy performance to an opposing passer this year (Matthew Stafford, Week 3). Stream the position and leave Prescott on the bench this week.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB -- START: Elliott leads the league in rush attempts (109) and rushing yards (546), but is facing the league's best run defense as the Packers allow just 2.0 yards per carry and 42.8 yards per game. Even in a tough spot, Zeke should see the volume necessary to make him worth a start in fantasy.
Dez Bryant, WR -- FLEX: If Dez Bryant plays, he's worth starting against a Packers secondary that has been beaten routinely by opposing No. 1 wide receivers.
Cole Beasley, WR -- SIT: Unless playing in a PPR format, Beasley isn't worth a start on the road against what is looking like a stout Green Bay defense.
Terrance Williams, WR -- FLEX: Only flex Williams if Bryant misses this game. And even then, there are probably better options available.
Packers
Aaron Rodgers, QB -- START: Something is still off with Rodgers and this offense, but he should be able to produce against a Dallas defense allowing a 65.2 completion percentage and a nine-to-three TD-to-INT ratio.
Eddie Lacy, RB -- FLEX: Lacy has been solid this year, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, but has yet to find the end zone and suffered a minor ankle injury last week. If he suits up he should be able to produce decent totals against a Dallas front allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
Jordy Nelson, WR -- START: Nelson produced in Week 5, despite an uneven and inefficient performance. He's Rodgers' top target in the red zone and top downfield threat. He's a must-start.
Randall Cobb, WR -- FLEX: It was good to get back on track last week with over 100 receiving yards. He's in another great spot this week, as slot receivers have routinely roasted the Dallas secondary.
Davante Adams, WR -- FLEX: Those in desperate need of a fill-in wide receiver this week could give Adams a shot. He's caught a touchdown in three of four games this year and plays the third-most snaps among Green Bay wideouts.
Green Bay Packers D/ST -- START: Playing at home against a rookie quarterback puts the Packers D/ST in a great streaming spot. If they can keep Ezekiel Elliott in check, they'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays in the passing game.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Colts
Andrew Luck, QB -- START: Yes, Luck has played well against Houston in the past, but over the last four weeks in 2016 he averages just 15.79 fantasy points per game (fewer than Sam Bradford and Brian Hoyer). There might be better options to start on waivers this week.
Frank Gore, RB -- FLEX: Houston allows 4.1 yards per carry and has given up seven rushing touchdowns, but the Colts seem allergic to using Gore around the goal-line. He's a decent flex play this week.
T.Y. Hilton, WR -- START: Hilton performs better in fantasy at home than on the road, but he's seen double digit targets in every game this season. You can't sit that type of volume.
Colts TEs -- SIT: Is this going to be a Jack Doyle week? Or a Dwayne Allen week? That question alone means you should keep these two on the bench.
Texans
Brock Osweiler, QB -- SIT: Osweiler has been so bad this year we can't even recommend starting him against one of the most favorable matchups he's seen all season.
Lamar Miller, RB -- START: Expect Miller to bounce back after a terrible week against the vaunted Minnesota defense. Hopefully this is the week Miller's touchdown drought ends ... hopefully.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR -- START:Vontae Davis hasn't truly shadowed opposing No. 1 wideouts yet, meaning Nuk should see plenty of favorable matchups. Let's just hope Osweiler can get the ball to him.
Will Fuller, WR -- FLEX: Call it a hunch, but this feels like a week where Fuller catches a long touchdown. So why not give him a shot in the flex? Cameron Meredith just roasted the secondary cornerbacks in this defense.
Houston Texans D/ST -- START:Andrew Luck has been kind to opposing defenses so far in 2016. A talented stop unit like the Texans on their home turf is essentially a must-start.