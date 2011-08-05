Jets camp report: Focused in on winning a Super Bowl

Observation deck
1. A year ago, cornerback Darrelle Revis was holding out. He tweaked his hamstring shortly after his arrival and while he was among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, he wasn't Revis The Great. Watching him early in training camp, it's impressive at how good he is. Sure, guys can look good in practice because they know the plays and are familiar with the tendencies of the players they face. Where Revis seems to be ahead of the game is meshing his great skill with preparation. He's at the point where the game is easy in a lot of ways, like Peyton Manning reading defenses.
2. The Jets might not have that singular great pass rusher, but the physicality of the front seven and the variety of packages used to dial up pressure will continue to make them one of the most feared defenses in the NFL. The new infusion of athleticism and size on the line and the aggression of the linebackers wound up with the line of scrimmage being reset -- negatively for the offense at times -- in practice. Mind you, the Jets' offensive line is pretty good, even though starting guard Brandon Moore is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and Vlad Ducasse is filling in for the time being.
3. Third-team running back Joe McKnight is going to get his opportunities. With wide receiver Brad Smith lost to Buffalo in free agency, McKnight could be the wild-card, big-play hitter. He'll be used at more than tailback, possibly in the slot or wide out. There is a lot of early excitement about him being an X-factor. A lot of that will be up to him, but early indications are positive.
New guys to watch
1. With uncertainty at the No. 3 wideout spot, the buzz is about rookie Jeremy Kerley, a dynamo return man and slot receiver taken in the fifth round from TCU. The Jets are trying to acquire a veteran receiver, but Kerley's already starting to establish himself with quarterback Mark Sanchez. He'll probably get first dibs to be the punt returner.
2. First-round draft pick Muhammad Wilkerson is off to a huge start. General manager Mike Tannenbaum told me that Wilkerson's size -- and especially his arm length have -- and the fact that he knows how to use them effectively have raised expectations. Though 3-4 defensive ends aren't big sack producers, there are expectations that Wilkerson, because of his relentlessness, will provide a lot of pressure once he settles into the system. He's already working with the first team at left defensive end.
Overheard
Wide receiver Santonio "Tone" Holmes on why he was a valed commodity New York had to keep: "Tone time. Tone time. When you show up on Sunday that's all that matters. You lead by example. You continue what, four games in a row, leading the team to victory? That's what Coach Ryan brought me in for. He knew I did those types of things to him when he was at Baltimore. He constantly reminds me of it and reminds his whole defense that we got to get a hand on this guy because we know what he's capable of doing."
Prediction
The Jets are going to have to rely on their defense early. Incorporating two new receivers in a short timeframe is going to stunt the desired progress of the passing attack initially. In time, the offense will get going, and we'll see New York in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth once again.