Jets camp report: Focused in on winning a Super Bowl

Wide receiver Santonio "Tone" Holmes on why he was a valed commodity New York had to keep: "Tone time. Tone time. When you show up on Sunday that's all that matters. You lead by example. You continue what, four games in a row, leading the team to victory? That's what Coach Ryan brought me in for. He knew I did those types of things to him when he was at Baltimore. He constantly reminds me of it and reminds his whole defense that we got to get a hand on this guy because we know what he's capable of doing."