Jets C Mangold sets contract squabble aside, practices at minicamp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets center Nick Mangold practiced with the team during the start the Jets' mandatory minicamp on Monday after saying last week he was unsure if he would participate because he is seeking a new contract.
Mangold is entering the final season of a five-year deal and said last week there have been no hard negotiations between his agent and the team. He was not in the locker room to comment during media availability Monday between the two practice sessions.
The All-Pro center said last week he was "50-50" as to whether he would sit out minicamp.
He was at his usual spot anchoring the offensive line Monday with quarterback Mark Sanchez and the first-team offense.
