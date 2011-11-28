Jets' Burress says Johnson realized he embarrassed Bills

It's understandable that New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress holds some perspective over the flap caused by Steve Johnson's instantly infamous touchdown celebration.
Burress, after all, returned to the NFL this season after spending 20 months in prison on gun charges stemming from the 2008 nightclub incident that inspired Johnson's dance.
After initially saying on camera that he wasn't bothered "at all" by the celebration -- at which point he wasn't even aware it happened -- Burress on Monday chalked it up to Johnson's immaturity.
"I don't think he took into consideration that happened to me when he did it," Burress said Monday on ESPN Radio New York. "And I think a day later he's realized what he did and how he made himself look and embarrassed his team, organization, his players, his coaches, but those are the things you learn and being immature at times."
Some Jets weren't exactly as forgiving. Defensive tackle Sione Pouha said the celebration was insensitive to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. But Burress said he has made enough mistakes in his own life to have some understanding.
"He's young and he made a mistake," Burress said. "I don't look at him as any less than he was before, and I don't want everyone to say he's a bad guy because he made a mistake. I've made a few in my life. And I talked to him and I have a lot of respect for him as a player, and I think he's going to rebound from that."
Given how Bills coach Chan Gailey feels about the situation, it's unlikely we'll see anything like it again from Johnson.