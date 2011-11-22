Jets' Burress gets Monday, Tuesday off for charitable work

New York Jets wideout Plaxico Burress has been excused from practice for the first two days this week for reasons other than the lower-back injury he's battled the past two weeks.
Rex Ryan said Monday, via Newsday, that Burress did not practice that day and will not practice Tuesday for personal reasons. ESPN New York reported that Burress planned to spend the two days in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., visiting his old high school, meeting with children and handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to low-income families.
"This was a while ago that we talked (about it)," Ryan told reporters Monday. "He's got a personal day today and tomorrow, and I'll just leave it at that."
Ryan also said five Jets, including running backs Shonn Greene and LaDainian Tomlinson, were held out of practice Monday. Ryan expects all five to be available this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.
Greene, who injured his ribs in a loss to the Denver Broncos, told Newsday he expects to be fitted for a special shirt designed to protect his mid-section.