 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets' Burress gets Monday, Tuesday off for charitable work

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 01:57 AM

New York Jets wideout Plaxico Burress has been excused from practice for the first two days this week for reasons other than the lower-back injury he's battled the past two weeks.

Rex Ryan said Monday, via Newsday, that Burress did not practice that day and will not practice Tuesday for personal reasons. ESPN New York reported that Burress planned to spend the two days in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., visiting his old high school, meeting with children and handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to low-income families.

"This was a while ago that we talked (about it)," Ryan told reporters Monday. "He's got a personal day today and tomorrow, and I'll just leave it at that."

Ryan also said five Jets, including running backs Shonn Greene and LaDainian Tomlinson, were held out of practice Monday. Ryan expects all five to be available this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

Greene, who injured his ribs in a loss to the Denver Broncos, told Newsday he expects to be fitted for a special shirt designed to protect his mid-section.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers to release Arik Armstead after defensive lineman declined pay cut

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has declined a pay cut and will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

Seattle Linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to test free agency and is currently viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
news

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.