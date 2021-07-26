Jets broadcasting documentary on girls high school flag football league

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Jets made the most of their summer, with forays into filmmaking and flag football.

On Monday, the club released an eight-part documentary on the Jets x Nike Girls Flag Football League, which chronicles eight New Jersey high school teams' journey through a pilot season. Narrated by women of the Jets organization and airing on Jets platforms, the series offers an in-depth look at everything from the launch of the program to the finals for the first high school girls flag football league in the state.

The Jets partnered with Nike to cover all expenses, as well as an $11,000 grant for each school. Their long-term goal is for flag football to be adopted statewide as an official high school sport.

The runtime for all eight episodes is about an hour.

