Jets bring back veteran wideout Jeremy Kerley

Published: Sep 05, 2017
Jeremy Bergman

The New York Jets have a familiar face back on their roster.

Veteran wide receiver Jeremy Kerley signed a deal with his old club Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source involved in the move. The team later made the announcement official.

Kerley is less than a week removed from being cut by the San Francisco 49ers, a team that only six months ago gave the wideout a three-year contract extension.

The Jets are a near perfect landing spot for Kerley, all things considered. New York has one of the most inexperienced wide receiver rooms in the league and also lacks a go-to return man. The Jets are currently planning to start new acquisition Jermaine Kearse, second-year receiver Robby Anderson and rookie slot man ArDarius Stewart. In other words, they need help.

Kerley's experience and comfortability in New York, where he played his first five seasons in the league, also likely was a selling point. He even signed a four-year extension with the team in 2014, when infamous GM John Idzik was in charge, before being released in 2016 in the second year of the Mike Maccagnan administration.

