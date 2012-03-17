Jets bolster depth with WR Schilens, backup QB Stanton

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 09:07 PM

NEW YORK -- The Jets addressed a couple of their major needs in free agency Friday, signing wide receiver Chaz Schilens and backup quarterback Drew Stanton.

Terms of the deal with Schilens were not immediately disclosed. Stanton told The Associated Press that he agreed to a $1.25 million, one-year contract a day after he arrived to meet with team officials.

Schilens, a seventh-round draft pick out of San Diego State in 2008, has 72 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns. He has dealt with a few injuries that limited him to 13 games from 2009-10 before playing in 15 last season -- but in a limited role with just 23 receptions.

"It was just too good a place to leave (without signing a deal)," Schilens said. "It was a combination of everything that impressed me. The two most important things were the mindset of the coaching staff on where the team is going, and the overall feeling of the commitment of the team to want to win with this great facility."

The Jets' revamped receiving corps now includes Schilens, Holmes, Jeremy Kerley and Patrick Turner, but New York could still have interest in bringing back Jerricho Cotchery or Braylon Edwards, who both played elsewhere last season.

New York was also interested in free agent quarterback Brady Quinn, but chose to sign Stanton to be the primary backup to Mark Sanchez, who signed a three-year contract extension last week.

Stanton, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State in 2007, made the most of limited opportunities during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Lions. He was 2-1 as a starter in 2010 with four touchdowns, including one on the ground, and two interceptions.

