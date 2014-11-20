Jets-Bills game moved to Detroit on Monday night

The devastating snow storm in Buffalo will result in an extra game on Monday night this week.
The Bills and Jets will face off in Detroit on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, NFL spokesman Michael Signora announced Thursday. DirecTV announced Friday that the game will air via Sunday Ticket nationally to accompany the CBS broadcast for the local New York and Buffalo areas.
"As mentioned earlier today, public safety resources in western New York must be fully available to deal with the recovery from the storm. We continue our discussions with the team and the Red Cross on ways the NFL can support the community through this weather disaster."
The league also announced the game will be televised by CBS in the New York and Buffalo area markets. The game was moved to Monday in order to give the Bills more practice time. The Lions' practice facility will be made available to Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, with their walk-through on Sunday. To this point, the team hasn't practiced this week. The Bills announced Friday morning that they tentatively will practice that night at 7:15 ET after arriving in Detroit.
Bills running back Fred Jacksontold NFL Media's Lindsay Rhodes on Wednesday that the team will be at a "huge disadvantage" if it can't practice, so that possibililiy has been avoided. Bills coach Doug Marrone and his staff have been bunkered at the team facility, taping segments of the game plan and distributing the information to players digitally.
At 5-5, the Bills are fighting for their playoff lives. They need a "home" win in Detroit on Monday to stay in the playoff race before returning back to Buffalo.
