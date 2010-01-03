Jets-Bengals quick take

How they got here: Cincinnati (10-6) won the AFC North. New York (9-7) took the first AFC wild card spot.

Series record:Jets lead, 14-7, and have won the only playoff matchup.

Streaks: New York has dominated recently, having won seven of the last eight meetings.

Last time met: The Jets beat up on the Bengals, 37-0, at home on Sunday. The Jets pummeled a Bengals team with limited motivation from the opening snap. Bengals QB Carson Palmer completed just 1 of 11 passes for zero yards and an interception, completing a second-half of the season slide in which the Bengals could not muster any downfield thrust.