Jets agree to 3-year deal with NT Pouha

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 08:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Sione Pouha wanted to be a "Jet for life."

He will get that chance after agreeing to a three-year contract Monday with the New York Jets.

The team made re-signing the nose tackle a top priority before he hit free agency on Tuesday. They got the deal done with the 33-year-old Pouha just in time.

"First and foremost, I'm ecstatic and excited," Pouha said. "This is something I always wanted.

"Every player that approaches the last year of their contract and enters the screen door of free agency knows there's always the possibility (of leaving), but in my mind I always wanted to be with the Jets, remain with the Jets."

Even though the team slumped on defense last year, Pouha had a strong season. Coach Rex Ryan often cited Pouha's contributions, particularly against the run.

Pouha is considered a team leader, something the Jets desperately need after a season marred by a fractured locker room. He danced around questions concerning dissension on the team.

"Other than the things that happened, I am more excited for the things that are going to happen," he said.

Pouha has spent his entire career with the Jets. He became a starter when Ryan was hired as coach in 2009 and has been one of the Jets' most reliable defensive players the past three seasons. He had 58 tackles last season and also was credited for a safety.

Pouha knows the Jets' stinginess on defense must return for them to be a factor in the AFC. After making the conference title game in 2009 and `10, they slumped to 8-8 last year, ranking fifth in total defense, but only 13th against the rush.

"We'll continue working on the things we know we do best, understanding the scheme of the defense," Pouha said. "Football is not like reinventing the wheel, it will always stays the same. Starting with OTAs and minicamps, we'll go back to what we know how to do - learning the defense and learning how we fit into the scheme, and playing together."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Thursday that he would like to stay in Las Vegas, saying that "It's definitely a place I want to be," but added that he will keep his options open in case things don't work out that way.

news

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles' penchant for the QB sneak can give them an edge over the Chiefs

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have become quite proficient at the QB sneak. Keegan Abdoo investigates this strength -- and whether it will give Philadelphia an edge over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits his team for putting him in position to potentially win his second MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors.

news

Chiefs WR Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The only Chiefs player limited in Wednesday's practice, WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) has done everything asked of him so far this week but Thursday's practice will be telling on how ready he will be in Super Bowl LVII, says coach Andy Reid.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE