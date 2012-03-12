Jets agree to 3-year deal with NT Pouha

NEW YORK (AP) - Sione Pouha wanted to be a "Jet for life."
The team made re-signing the nose tackle a top priority before he hit free agency on Tuesday. They got the deal done with the 33-year-old Pouha just in time.
"First and foremost, I'm ecstatic and excited," Pouha said. "This is something I always wanted.
Even though the team slumped on defense last year, Pouha had a strong season. Coach Rex Ryan often cited Pouha's contributions, particularly against the run.
Pouha is considered a team leader, something the Jets desperately need after a season marred by a fractured locker room. He danced around questions concerning dissension on the team.
"Other than the things that happened, I am more excited for the things that are going to happen," he said.
Pouha knows the Jets' stinginess on defense must return for them to be a factor in the AFC. After making the conference title game in 2009 and `10, they slumped to 8-8 last year, ranking fifth in total defense, but only 13th against the rush.
"We'll continue working on the things we know we do best, understanding the scheme of the defense," Pouha said. "Football is not like reinventing the wheel, it will always stays the same. Starting with OTAs and minicamps, we'll go back to what we know how to do - learning the defense and learning how we fit into the scheme, and playing together."