Jets add former Seahawks LB Laury to bolster special teams

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Laury was a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered by the Seahawks, with whom he spent his first four NFL seasons. He had 21 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams last season.
Laury will help bolster a Jets unit that already has lost special-teams standouts Wallace Wright (to the Carolina Panthers) and Marques Murrell (to the New England Patriots). The Jets also likely will lose Larry Izzo, a free agent whose status is uncertain after he suffered a season-ending spine injury last year.
