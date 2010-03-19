Jets add former Seahawks LB Laury to bolster special teams

Published: Mar 19, 2010 at 03:22 PM

NEW YORK -- The Jets announced Friday that they have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and special-teams captain Lance Laury.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Laury was a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered by the Seahawks, with whom he spent his first four NFL seasons. He had 21 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams last season.

Laury will help bolster a Jets unit that already has lost special-teams standouts Wallace Wright (to the Carolina Panthers) and Marques Murrell (to the New England Patriots). The Jets also likely will lose Larry Izzo, a free agent whose status is uncertain after he suffered a season-ending spine injury last year.

The Seahawks signed Laury as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2006.

