Jets add defensive coaches O'Neil, Weeks to staff

The New York Jets have hired Jim O'Neil as defensive quality-control coach and Jeff Weeks as a defensive assistant, the team announced Saturday.
O'Neil spent the last three seasons as recruiting coordinator and safeties coach at Eastern Michigan. He also has worked at Albany (2001), Penn (2002), Northwestern (2003-04) and Towson (2005). The Philadelphia native played at Central Bucks West High School, where new Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was an assistant coach.
Weeks was a defensive assistant for the Oakland Raiders in 2008. A 22-year coaching veteran, Weeks worked with new Jets head coach Rex Ryan at Morehead State (1990-91) and Oklahoma (1998). He also was a college roommate and teammate of Rex and Rob Ryan at Southwest Oklahoma State before transferring and graduating from Northwest Oklahoma State.