Jets add defensive coaches O'Neil, Weeks to staff

Published: Jan 24, 2009 at 04:33 AM

The New York Jets have hired Jim O'Neil as defensive quality-control coach and Jeff Weeks as a defensive assistant, the team announced Saturday.

O'Neil spent the last three seasons as recruiting coordinator and safeties coach at Eastern Michigan. He also has worked at Albany (2001), Penn (2002), Northwestern (2003-04) and Towson (2005). The Philadelphia native played at Central Bucks West High School, where new Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was an assistant coach.

Weeks was a defensive assistant for the Oakland Raiders in 2008. A 22-year coaching veteran, Weeks worked with new Jets head coach Rex Ryan at Morehead State (1990-91) and Oklahoma (1998). He also was a college roommate and teammate of Rex and Rob Ryan at Southwest Oklahoma State before transferring and graduating from Northwest Oklahoma State.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets LB C.J. Mosley seemingly knowing what plays the Patriots were about to run is an issue Bill Belichick noticed and wants to prevent.

news

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE