Jets add another QB to the mix with Bryce Petty

We all thought the Jets' training camp was going to be a little light on quarterback intrigue, didn't we?
Worry no more because former Baylor star Bryce Petty is coming to Florham Park as the No. 103 pick in the NFL draft on Saturday as part of a trade with the Jaguars.
First, the details:
NYJ Receives:
103 overall pick (4th round)
JAX Receives:
104 overall pick (4th round)
229 overall pick (7th round)
This will undoubtedly mean that the Jets are coming into the opener with three quarterbacks on the active roster barring injury. It also means that the keys to the car will not automatically be handed to Geno Smith or Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The pick serves multiple purposes, including the ability to keep Petty, once believed to be a fringe first-round pick, away from the division-rival Bills, who met privately with Petty in Texas last week.
Given that the Jets traded up one spot to make the pick, it's not hard to believe there were some other teams sniffing around.
At the moment, most analysts agree that Petty will need a year or two of redshirting in the NFL before he's ready, though with the Jets that is a difficult scenario to envision given their recent history.
