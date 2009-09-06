Jets acquire O'Connell, will carry four quarterbacks to start season

Published: Sep 06, 2009 at 11:43 AM

The New York Jets acquired quarterback Kevin O'Connell from the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed draft pick on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear what the Lions received for the former New England Patriots backup. The Lions had claimed O'Connell off waivers after the Patriots released him last Monday.

"We had a lot of interest in Kevin when he was coming out in the draft last year," general manager Mike Tannenbaum said in a statement. "He's smart and athletic and we feel good about adding him to our team. We will move forward with four quarterbacks on our roster."

O'Connell's arrival gives the Jets four quarterbacks on the roster with rookie starter Mark Sanchez, veteran Kellen Clemens and Erik Ainge.

Coach Rex Ryan said Clemens' right elbow "has been a little banged up" after the Jets' preseason victory over Philadelphia last Thursday night.

It was uncertain if the injury was a factor in the team's decision to acquire O'Connell, although it had also put in a waiver claim for him last week.

O'Connell, a third-round draft pick out of San Diego State last year, completed four of his six passes for 23 yards last season. He was expected to be Tom Brady's backup until he was cut last Monday. The Lions claimed O'Connell off waivers the next day, but he didn't throw a pass in two series in Detroit's preseason finale at Buffalo last Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

