Jessie Bates III on Michael Penix Jr.: 'I really, truly believe that he’s a franchise quarterback'

The Atlanta Falcons looked dead in the water through two weeks, scoring a combined 16 points in the losses. Enter Michael Penix Jr.

Since the first-rounder returned from last year’s knee injury, the Falcons are 3-2, including Sunday’s upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and average 31 points per game.

“When No. 9 is out there, this is a completely different football team,” safety Jessie Bates said this week, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I really, truly believe that he’s a franchise quarterback. … You can sleep good at night knowing you got Michael Penix playing quarterback for you.”

Over five games, Penix has thrown for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns, with just one interception, while averaging 8.0 yards per attempt and 0.9 EPA per dropback, just behind C.J. Stroud and Patrick Mahomes.

Penix has displayed the ability to get the ball out quickly without completely abandoning the downfield passing attack. Flipping the ball to Bijan Robinson is generally a smart play, but it’s not the sole driver of the Falcons offense. Penix has shown the skill to know when to take the checkdown and when to rifle the pigskin through coverages. He’s been excellent on third down, with a 43.5% third-down conversion rate, ranking seventh among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts.

“What you don’t want is a quarterback that just decides you’re going to play small ball all the time; you’re not going to push the ball down the field. That’s definitely not Mike, and that’s not how we coach,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “But we want, when the opportunities are there, to let it rip. And when they’re not there, we want to make great decisions.”