Jesse Whittenton, who played for Lombardi's Pack, dies at 78

Published: May 24, 2012 at 12:29 AM

Jesse Whittenton, a starting cornerback for the Green Bay Packers' 1961 and 1962 NFL Championship teams coached by Vince Lombardi, died on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The newspaper cited the PackersHall of Fame, which did not report a cause of death.

"Jesse was a real competitor, a bright guy who had almost a procedural way of playing every receiver that he typically lined up against," former Packers great Willie Davis said. "I had great respect for him. He was a guy that I think was always ready to play. He was definitely important to the defensive plan and the design of the defense. Very seldom did you catch him out of position."

Whittenton had 20 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles in his Packers career from 1958 to 1964.

He was inducted into the PackersHall of Fame in 1976.

