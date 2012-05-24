Jesse Whittenton, who played for Lombardi's Pack, dies at 78

Jesse Whittenton, a starting cornerback for the Green Bay Packers' 1961 and 1962 NFL Championship teams coached by Vince Lombardi, died on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
"Jesse was a real competitor, a bright guy who had almost a procedural way of playing every receiver that he typically lined up against," former Packers great Willie Davis said. "I had great respect for him. He was a guy that I think was always ready to play. He was definitely important to the defensive plan and the design of the defense. Very seldom did you catch him out of position."