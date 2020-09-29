NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Jesse Collins named executive producer of Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 04:38 PM

New York -- The NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi announced Tuesday that acclaimed Emmy Award nominated producer Jesse Collins has been named an executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, which takes place in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7, 2021.

Collins joins executive producers Roc Nation following one of the most groundbreaking Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performances in years, which starred the incomparable stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. He joins long time award-winning Pepsi halftime show director, Hamish Hamilton. 

"Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent 'artist vision.' He's a true artist," commented Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter. "Jesse's insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come."

From CBS' special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero to the Grammy Awards to helming the BET Awards, Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment, has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment and has grown his company into one of the most premiere full-service production companies in Hollywood. Beginning with a solid foundation in music and variety specials, his company has set the stage for hundreds of truly unforgettable moments in awards show history with the BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, BET Honors, Black Girls Rock!, Soul Train Awards, ABFF Honors, Dear Mama, UNCF: An Evening of Stars and Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell among others.

"It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history," said Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. "I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity."

"We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show," said Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer of the NFL. "We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season."

JAY-Z's appointment makes Collins the show's first ever Black executive producer.

