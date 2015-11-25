Jerry: We'll put our best team on the field tomorrow

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, snapping their seven-game losing streak. With starting gunslinger Tony Romo back in their lineup, are the Cowboys poised to take down the undefeated Carolina Panthers on Thursday? Jerry Jones thinks so.
"I think where we are now, we'll put the best team on the field tomorrow that we've had this year," Jones said. "So that's exciting, cause Carolina's playing at maybe the best level in the NFL. We need to have our best there for tomorrow."
Jones added that the Cowboys defense will have their hands full with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
"We've got to have some speed with some size because (Cam Newton's) a big boy that can sure move around really well," he said. "He's having maybe the best year in the NFL as far as the play is concerned.
"But we've got a lot of respect for their defense. Their defense is just playing outstanding. They're going to be quite a challenge. Again, it's going to be nice to have Romo back to meet that challenge."
"I don't want to fantasize with you, but I'll dream with you a little bit," he said. "This win, if we can get a win tomorrow, and our team feels good about itself, ... it'll go a long way towards getting us ready for the games ahead. It's series by series. We'll just play it that way."