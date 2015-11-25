Around the NFL

Jerry: We'll put our best team on the field tomorrow

Published: Nov 25, 2015 at 01:49 AM

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, snapping their seven-game losing streak. With starting gunslinger Tony Romo back in their lineup, are the Cowboys poised to take down the undefeated Carolina Panthers on Thursday? Jerry Jones thinks so.

The Cowboys owner joined NFL HQ Wednesday and weighed in on the anticipated matchup.

"I think where we are now, we'll put the best team on the field tomorrow that we've had this year," Jones said. "So that's exciting, cause Carolina's playing at maybe the best level in the NFL. We need to have our best there for tomorrow."

Jones added that the Cowboys defense will have their hands full with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

"We've got to have some speed with some size because (Cam Newton's) a big boy that can sure move around really well," he said. "He's having maybe the best year in the NFL as far as the play is concerned.

"But we've got a lot of respect for their defense. Their defense is just playing outstanding. They're going to be quite a challenge. Again, it's going to be nice to have Romo back to meet that challenge."

Jones touched on whether the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East title.

"I don't want to fantasize with you, but I'll dream with you a little bit," he said. "This win, if we can get a win tomorrow, and our team feels good about itself, ... it'll go a long way towards getting us ready for the games ahead. It's series by series. We'll just play it that way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

