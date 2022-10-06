Around the NFL

Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Super Bowl-champion 1985 Bears, dies at 80

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 09:28 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Vainisi, who helped construct the iconic 1985 Bears Super Bowl-championship squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, the team announced.

Vainisi spent 15 years with the Bears organization and four as its GM. Following his time with the Bears, Vainisi spent three seasons as the Detroit Lions vice president of player personnel and was with the club when it used the 1989 NFL Draft's third-overall pick to select future Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

In 1972, Vainisi began his career with the Bears as the club's controller. His later titles included treasurer and in-house counsel prior to serving as the general manager from 1983-1987.

Closely linked to then-head coach Mike Ditka, Vainisi was the GM for only four seasons, but myriad success was had during that span. The team went a combined 47-17 during Vainisi's time as GM, which included a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 1984, the Bears' Super Bowl run in 1985 and a Divisional Round loss in the 1986 season.

Vainisi was fired following the 1986 campaign due to differences with team president Michael McCaskey.

The Bears did not have another executive with the title of general manager until Jerry Angelo in 2001.

Following his days in football, which included helping to create and head the football operations of the World League of American Football – which was rechristened NFL Europe -- Vainisi took over Hinshaw & Culbertson's sports and entertainment law division in Chicago and purchased Forest Park Bank, which he became chairman and chief executive officer of.

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' vs. Seahawks: 'I'm going to be out there'

Alvin Kamara didn't take the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 trip to London, but he's adamant that he'll be back in Week 5.

news

Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Wide receiver Andy Isabella is signing with the Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) limited in Wednesday's practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited in the team's practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Thursday night's road game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Week 5 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is not at practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Bowles is anticipated to be back with the team on Thursday. Tom Brady, meanwhile, was with the team Wednesday, but did not practice.

news

Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retiring after 11 seasons in NFL, two games with Tampa Bay

Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents told NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. He joined the Bucs on Sept. 22.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles announces retirement after eight seasons in NFL

Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles candidly announced his retirement on Tuesday after eight seasons in the NFL. Bortles ranks second on many of Jacksonville's all-time passing records.

news

Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice a month after shooting

Brian Robinson is ready to return to the practice field. Just over a month after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Washington, D.C., the Commanders rookie running back was designated to return to practice Wednesday.

news

Ben Roethlisberger surprised by halftime switch to Kenny Pickett: 'The whole offense was stagnant'

Color Ben Roethlisberger surprised that coach Mike Tomlin made a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett at halftime of the Steelers' loss Sunday to the Jets.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE