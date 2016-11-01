Jerry: Romo has 'no issue' doing what's best for team

There were certainly some troubling moments for Prescott against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. It's safe to say that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was able to put some of Prescott's weaknesses on tape for the first time this season and that other coordinators will try and follow suit in the coming weeks. But until one of those coordinators succeed and the Cowboys begin to lose their convincing lead in the NFC East, what's the rush on making a call at quarterback?