Around the NFL

Jerry: Romo has 'no issue' doing what's best for team

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 04:21 AM

As we breathlessly await the healing of an oft-injured 36-year-old back, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making the only decision that carries a lick of sense.

Rookie Dak Prescott, who has already thrown for almost 2,000 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions while leading the Cowboys to a 6-1 record, will remain the quarterback until it doesn't make sense anymore.

"You want to be very mindful of what you got going, which right now we got a lot of chemistry going," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, as transcribed by the Dallas Morning News. "That has got to be really recognized if you're making a decision."

Jones added of Tony Romo: "He's a veteran. He wants this team to have all the success it possibly can have. Dak feels the same way. Coaching staff, they don't need to know. We'll just play it out. Tony has no issue with doing what's best for the team. Absolutely no issue with doing what's best for the team."

Pinning Jones down on a hard answer is simply a media exercise at this point. Coaching is about the blend of analytics, common sense and gut feel. The team will not know what the right decision is until they see Romo slinging a football at full speed alongside Prescott at practice. They will not know if they should go to Romo until Prescott is buried in a defense that he's never seen at the NFL level before.

In the meantime, Jones' enjoy the ride approach has been the right one.

On Sunday, Jones already said that Romo was not healthy enough to play against the Browns this weekend, which means at the earliest, we could reach a decision point on Nov. 11. And if the Cowboys come into that game against the Steelers at 7-1 after beating the Browns, how much sense does it make to switch quarterbacks then?

There were certainly some troubling moments for Prescott against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. It's safe to say that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was able to put some of Prescott's weaknesses on tape for the first time this season and that other coordinators will try and follow suit in the coming weeks. But until one of those coordinators succeed and the Cowboys begin to lose their convincing lead in the NFC East, what's the rush on making a call at quarterback?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

With quarterback Dak Prescott and his teammates healthy, a full offseason program in Mike McCarthy's system and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas. 
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
news

Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has made another historic move. Tanya Snyder, wife of owner Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday. Mrs. Snyder becomes one of just a few females to ever serve in such capacity around the league.
news

Kyler Murray expects big year from A.J. Green with Cardinals: 'A lot of people are sleeping on him'

A.J. Green was ineffective in Cincinnati in 2020. Now, like many Midwestern transplants to the desert, the Cardinals expect a rejuvenated veteran in Arizona.
news

Cam Newton lets haters 'feed' his focus ahead of Patriots QB battle

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is used to dealing with "haters." As one of the most polarizing quarterbacks since he entered the league, the former NFL MVP has had to deal with irrational hostility for most of his career.
news

Austin Ekeler likes Chargers' new offense: 'I'm betting on myself to go out there and make plays'

One of the biggest under-the-radar questions of the offseason is the impact new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will have on a Chargers offense that has the potential to be explosive.
news

Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Quarterback Paxton Lynch, once a first-round selection of the Denver Broncos and most recently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is heading up to Canada. 
news

Derek Carr ready to put on 'full-court press' to recruit Davante Adams to Raiders in 2022

Davante Adams is set to become a free agent in 2022, and former college teammate Derek Carr is already preparing to heavily recruit the Packers WR to Las Vegas.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW