Jerry Rice preps 49ers rookie A.J. Jenkins for run on 'The Hill'

Published: May 09, 2012 at 05:58 AM

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice isn't wasting any time putting first-round draft pick A.J. Jenkins through the gauntlet of his NFL training regimen.

Rice is preparing to take Jenkins on "The Hill," a 2.5-mile uphill climb in San Carlos, Calif., that was a staple of the Pro Football Hall of Famer's offseason workout.

After learning how to run the grueling route from the likes of Roger Craig and Ronnie Lott, Rice now is prepared to teach Jenkins, whom the 49ers selected with the 30th overall pick in April's NFL draft.

"I think he's going to learn toughness and how to be able to endure, which is very important because in the fourth quarter when you're tired, you're going to have to make plays to help your team win that football game and you have to be able to stay focused," Rice said, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "So if you can master the hill, in the fourth quarter, you're still going to be able to go out there and excel."

On Monday, Rice addressed Jenkins on Twitter by saying, "I'm getting in top shape to get you up that Hill!"

Jenkins replied, "I know you will be ready... But so will I."

