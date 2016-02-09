Around the NFL

Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin: Steve Smith is a Hall of Famer

Published: Feb 09, 2016 at 11:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Steve Smith has been one of the most explosive young wideouts in NFL history, one of the most productive old receivers in NFL history and perhaps the greatest small wide receiver in NFL history.

As the 2016 Pro Bowl captains, Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin recently vouched for Smith as a legend who will some day join them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"No doubt I see him there," Irvin said at the Pro Bowl, via the Ravens' official website. "He's an incredible player, he's been an incredible player for a long time. There's no doubt in my mind that, one day, he shall definitely wear a gold jacket."

"That's a guy I feel is going to be a Hall of Famer," Rice added. "I just love watching him whenever he puts that football uniform on."

With 68 more yards in his 2016 encore season, Smith will become just 11th player ever to reach 14,000 career receiving yards.

After watching Cris Carter (2013), Andre Reed (2014), Tim Brown (2015) and Marvin Harrison (2016) break the logjam at wide receiver over the past half-decade, the 36-year-old star told the Dan Patrick Show last month that his Hall of Fame chances have increased.

"It's part of the reason why I'm coming back," Smith said of reaching 14,000 yards. "It's one of the things to cross off the Christmas list."

Those who have witnessed Smith's game-wrecking ability year-in and year-out inherently understand he will be a lead-pipe lock for Hall of Fame induction within a decade of retirement.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to play. 
news

Week 15 Saturday night inactives: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night
news

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

Minnesota released one of its starting CBs following an altercation during Saturday's practice.
news

Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Several Rams players including Odell Beckham﻿ and Darrell Henderson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list but Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell were placed on the list on Saturday.
news

Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is set for his return after being activated from injured reserve while WR DeAndre Hopkins was officially placed on IR.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW